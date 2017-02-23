Letter: Doctors know their patients best

Please contact your legislators to amend the MACRA/CHIPS legislation immediately so that it helps small independent medical practices instead of penalizing them and forcing them to close.

It is unfair that choices for health care will be limited by Congress leaving behind the private practice physicians who will be unable to comply with the MACRA/CHIPS legislation.

We do not want the government totally controlling our lives. That is the main reason that Donald Trump was elected. We want our doctors to be able to take the time with our health care issues — not the time to record and send our information to the government. That is what our doctors want also. Rural doctors know their patients and their patients families over a considerable number of years.

Is it just a coincidence that millions of dollars in lobbying Congress came from EPIC, the largest technology company that makes the electric medical record? Now EPIC is worth over a billion dollars due to the requirements of MACRA!!

MACRA needs to be amended so that our independent doctors have a chance — and so that the small town population will have a chance to quickly access health care.

Pat Klir, Fort Jennings