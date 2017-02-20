Letter: Foreign policy brings jitters

It’s unfortunate that Dr. Waters’ guest column “Trump’s decisions don’t jeopardize national security” ran the same day that Michael Flynn resigned as National Security Advisor because of revelations that Mike Flynn had, when still a private citizen working for the Trump campaign, communicated with the Russian government.

I disagree with Dr. Waters’ statement that the new president will “hear the military and intelligence viewpoints from intelligent, forceful, and popular advisers whenever America’s national security is at risk.”

• Mr. Trump claimed several times that the CIA, NSA, and FBI intelligence that Russians had hacked the DNC e-mail server to “swing” the election was false;

• Today’s newspapers report that the president is once more tweeting that the “criminal leaks” about communication between the president’s staff and the Russian government are being “given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy,” which is “very unfair”;

• Senior Republicans are now joining Democrats in demanding an investigation of ties between the Trump campaign and Russia;

• Three countries – Iran, North Korea, and Russia – have launched missile tests against treaties, with no response from the White House. I can’t believe that Mr. Trump is not hearing advice from advisors, but he seems unable to act on it.

Mr. Trump is not listening to our intelligence services—not even to senior Republicans like John McCain.

I am not convinced that America’s foreign policy is in safe, steady hands.

Lisa Robeson, Bluffton