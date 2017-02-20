Letter: Up to Deplorables to drain the swamp

Over the past week we have seen Donald Trump’s nominee for National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, done in by false news promulgated by the lame stream media and the Democrats. Chucky Schumer and the residual Obamaite fifth column remaining in the Washington swamp are working overtime to stifle the draining of the swamp.

This is the same rhetoric that caused Sears, Nordstroms and others to cancel the selling of Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. I never went to Nordstroms, but will take Sears and Kmart off my list of places to shop.

The Obama infestation of Washington will be hard to root out. We saw the problem with the IRS prosecution of the TEA Party 501C3 application and the DOJ failure to prosecute black panthers for voter intimidation in the previous election. Then there was the meeting between Lorretta Lynch and Al Gore at the airport. Just a happenstance meeting. RIGHT! No politics there.

We need to work very hard to replace Sherrod Brown who’s an Obama operative. He’s opposed President Trump’s picks to drain the swamp for no more reason than to maintain the Democratic stranglehold on Washington and to continue their power in Washington to control our lives. The only ones who win in Sherrod Brown’s world are those how have their hands in the government till for their government checks or favors.

We Deplorables need to keep the feet of our representatives to the fire to support the good things that Donald Trump is working to do. We have to help Donald Trump and the good Republicans to stay the course.

Let’s Make America Great Again!

Phillip C. Sellati, Lima