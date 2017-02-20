Letter: Upkeep vital for Delphos museum

Recently the trustees of the Canal Museum in Delphos were required to install a new membrane covering on the roof of the Old Commercial Bank building at a cost of $35,000. In addition, a new train display was added to the museum. Naming rights have been afforded to items in the train display for those who donate to that display.

As with any building owner, upkeep and appearance is a vital part of showing community pride. Museum trustees are supporting the “Promote Downtown Delphos” initiative.

All activities within the museum are on a volunteer basis. Trustees and volunteers donate many hundreds of hours annually to display the artifacts of the Tri-County area. Currently new areas are being constructed to display recently donated items.

As it is with most non-profit organizations, funding from donations is a must to maintain its operation. The Canal Museum in Delphos receives no public funding. The Canal Museum is a 501 C-3 not for profit educational entity. All donations are tax deductible.

For further information or questions regarding the museum, call current president, Lou Hohman at 419-203-0878. A personal tour of the museum will also be granted upon request. The museum is open Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Louis Hohman, Delphos