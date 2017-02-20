Letter: Gun owners need more safety training

On Thursday The Lima News had front page coverage of the increased demand for licenses for concealed carry of handguns. It indicates that many new licensees are concerned about crime and about political unrest and are worried about protecting themselves and their right to bear arms.

I am glad that every one of these new licensees must take a training course before being granted the license. It troubles me that the requirement is for only 8 hours total training with only 2 hours of actual training on a gun range. It troubles me also that no further training is required regardless of how long an individual actually owns and carries a weapon. The trainer cited in the article expressed “hope the concealed carry class is only the beginning of their training,” but there is no requirement for more.

It troubles me that people seem to think they can act in place of professional peace officers if none are present. There have been increased incidents across the country where armed bystanders have become executioners of people who were suspected, not proven, to be committing a crime.

What was not mentioned was the steady increase of injury and death, especially to small children due to careless or negligent handling and storage of firearms, especially handguns. Protect our children. Store guns unloaded, always check to be sure the chamber is empty, If you must store it loaded, use a gun lock. Do use a proper holster, your waistband is not adequate to prevent accidental dropping and firing. Finally, please support more stringent and consistently applied laws to punish those who, through negligence and carelessness with guns, cause injury and death to innocent people.

Jane Myers, Wapakoneta