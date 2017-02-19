Rev. Ron Fails: Why NAACP ‘acts this way’

Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin and Mayor David Berger have chastised my leadership as the president of the Lima Chapter of the NAACP for “holding press conferences.”

It should be understood that a function of the NAACP is to address complaints concerning the violation of an individual’s civil rights.

The Lima Chapter of the NAACP finds it necessary to continue to address such issues publicly when we believe those rights are being violated by the Lima Police Department because meeting with the department has been unproductive. The LPD has shown the community it will practice cover-ups, falsify records and ignore videos showing excessive force. Therefore, the NAACP has called press conferences to give a voice to those who don’t have a voice in the community.

Recently, Mr. Michael Rogers sped through Lima to get to the hospital to determine the condition of his daughter, who he believed had been shot. We acknowledge Mr. Rogers was not thinking rationally and should have stopped his vehicle when police first tried to pull him over. He didn’t stop until reaching the hospital, at which point a frantic Mr. Rogers ran toward the emergency room, yelling to the police officers that his daughter had been shot. Those officers disregarded the 47-year-old man’s plea and tackled him, breaking his ribs.

Mr. Jlee Grant, a passenger in the car, complied with the officers’ commands. He laid on the ground, as ordered by the officers, and was then attacked by a K-9 police dog. Mr. Grant ended up in the emergency room. He soon will get a bill for treatment for injuries suffered during his ordeal.

What happened to Mr. Grant was never mentioned in the police report. However, he has a hospital bill that should be paid by the city.

The two police officers involved in this incident were Aaron Montgomery and Mark Frysinger — the same officers who were were involved in the Brittany Osberry arrest in which the NAACP believes evidence clearly shows police incident reports were falsified and a video clearly shows excessive force was used. Montgomery is also accused of assaulting Mr. Javaris Newton in an incident in September.

While charges against the officers in these cases were either not filed or dismissed (wrongfully so, we believe), there remains a reoccurring pattern with these two Lima officers who practice questionable tactics on blacks in which Chief Martin would rather ignore. Mayor David Berger also has remained silent on these incidents, yet he is courting black pastors to gain votes in the upcoming election. Martin works at the pleasure of the mayor. Therefore, will Berger allow this imbalance of justice to be carried out on blacks in the community, especially black men? Furthermore, will Berger clean up his police department if Chief Martin fails to do so?

Finally, I would like to address Martin’s wrongful attack on the NAACP for not being involved with black youth in the city. The NAACP participates with Big Brothers & Big Sisters Program to assist with providing positive experiences with black youth, which demonstrates an alternative environment to violence.

On the other hand, the U.S. Department of Justice provides grants to combat gun violence in communities. There are several programs in different cities across the nation in which the mayor’s office serves as the lead agency and the chief of police as the partnership’s chairperson as in the Baton Rouge program.

So, what is being done in Lima’s administration to combat gun violence?

Ron Fails, president, the Lima Chapter of the NAACP

Rev. Ronald Fails, president of Lima NAACP.

Rev. Ron Fails Guest Column

The Rev. Ron Fails is president of the Lima Chapter of the NAACP.

