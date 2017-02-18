Letter: Bluffton ‘held’ Bevo to just 82 points

Thanks to Lima News Columnist John Grindrod for his very interesting two-part feature on Bevo Francis, the basketball phenom from Rio Grande College in the early 1950s.

It may not be well known that Bevo Francis and the Rio Grande team played basketball at our local Bluffton College early in the 1953-54 season, winning 116-71. Bluffton Beaver Paul Jackson, graduate of Vaughnsville High School in Putman County, held Bevo to “only” 82 points that night. Paul Jackson, by the way, had scored the winning basket in overtime in Bluffton’s victory over Ashland the season before in the very first game played at Founder’s Hall on the Bluffton College campus. Jackson passed away in Findlay in April 1916.

On a more personal note, as a mathematics teacher and coach of several sports, including basketball, at Covington (Miami County) in the 60s and 70s, I was honored to coach against Wayne Wiseman, the assist man for Bevo at Rio Grande. Wiseman coached at Springfield Northwestern High School and then later at Springfield South High School. He always had many interesting stories to tell about Bevo.

Duane Bollenbacher, Bluffton