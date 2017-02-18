Letter: Hate brings Lima into the gutter

I grew up in Gomer, went in the Navy, and passed through the Lima area as rapidly as possible on my way to college in New England after serving in Vietnam. I am now retired in North Carolina after a successful career in technology.

I was curious about Lima today and have been appalled by the level of ignorance and hate displayed in the letters section of The Lima News as well as in the story comments on its Webs site, limaohio.com. These come from many respondents on a daily basis.

Just as I remember from my high school days in the area, contempt for education and knowledge is a reason for pride among the uneducated who could not be bothered to learn anything in high school, let alone going to college.

It is little wonder that drugs plague Lima and jobs have disappeared. Employers want employees that are open to learning and self improvement.

Dana Gerald Burnham, New Bern, NC