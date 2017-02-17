Letter: Bevo and Newt among my heroes

I enjoyed John Grindrod’s two-part series about Rio Grande College’s phenomenal basketball player, Bevo Francis.

In 1956 two Elida High School senior classmates and I were privileged to meet Bevo and his coach, Newt Oliver, when they spoke to a Lima Noon optimists club meeting held in the Argonne Hotel.

At that time the Optimists sponsored the Honey Run Junior Rifle club, of which the three of us were members, and when the club decided to hold their first oratorical contest we agreed to participate.

For several weeks before the contest, we met at Bob Graham’s house where he and Rabbi Myron Movski worked to prepare us for our speeches. One evening I mentioned that I had seen in The Lima News that Bevo and Newt were coming to an Optimist Club meeting, and our two oratorical coaches were quick to invite us to come and meet them. I got their autographs on the back of a photo, which was the only piece of paper I had with me, and carried their signatures with me for years.

After the meeting Bevo and Newt visited Repp’s Sporting Goods, which adjoined the Argonne. Someone there asked Bevo if he was really 6-foot-9, to which he responded that he didn’t really know, but that was what someone had told him. As I recall, when Repps measured him they found that he actually wasn’t quite that tall.

Back then a six-footer was considered to be really tall. I was nearly 6-foot-4 at the time and knowing how much trouble I had getting clothes to fit me, I can’t even imagine how Bevo ever got anything to fit him.

Bevo and Newt will always be among my heroes.

LaRee Littlle, Lima

Lima