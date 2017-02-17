Letter: Still waiting on Jim Jordan

The revelations over the last few weeks regarding Russia’s involvement with members of President Trump’s administration are disturbing. Reports that Gen. Michael Flynn, the highest security official in the country next to the president, had an ongoing relationship with Russian officials while they were interfering in a presidential election should be cause for concern at the highest levels.

Unfortunately, I have not heard a word from members of the two Congressional committees that can investigate these charges. Rep. Devin Nunes, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee and Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, both have the power to call for investigations. And both have said they will not do so.

However, neither one of them is my representative here in Ohio’s 4th Congressional district. Rep. Jim Jordan is and he is a member of the House Oversight Committee. And just like the question of what is he doing to aid his constituents that will lose Medicare coverage and Social Security benefits, Rep. Jordan has yet to meet face to face here in the 4th District about these issues.

Does Rep. Jordan think it is fitting that members of the administration should have secretive relationships with Vladimir Putin’s government? Does he not care that our country could be vulnerable to Russian manipulation? Does he not care that the President of the USA may not be calling the shots?

I call for Rep. Jordan to demand that the House Oversight Committee do its job and investigate these charges, and I call for Rep. Jordan to come to the 4th District and speak to the people he represents about the issues that concern them.

Charles Peterson, Oberlin