Letter: C’mon liberals, it’s your turn to suffer

As I watch the outpouring of angst, dismay, and wringing of hands from liberals who couldn’t wait for their anointed one to win the election and complete the dismantling of our way of life that Obama has so diligently worked on over the past eight years, I can only say, it’s your turn.

Your reactions are ridiculous and disgusting. There have been demonstrations, many by paid protestors, that are nothing short of riots. There have been death threats against a major Trump advisor. There were meaningless nuisance lawsuits that had no chance of making any difference in the election results, possibly filed for the sole purpose of lining the pockets of a miserably failed candidate who received only about one percent of the vote. There have been fake news stories designed to paint Trump as being one step lower than the devil.

Funny, but eight years ago when conservatives saw a man elected whom they feared, and rightfully so, would attempt to dismantle our republic, I don’t recall one riot, one lawsuit, one death threat, or any other significant overt reaction.

So just be quiet and accept what has happened. We are just thankful that we aren’t stuck with the worst possible candidate — the one that you thought was a slam dunk.

If Donald Trump accomplishes even a fraction of what he has promised, you will see your progressive utopia that has been forming for the last eight years, crumble and burn like San Francisco in the great earthquake.

Don Stratton, Lima