Letter: Timing right for act of kindness

I would like to thank the person who paid for my meal in the line of Shawnee Road McDonalds on Jan. 14th. They were driving a gray Chevy Traverse and I can’t thank them enough, except to say, I will pass it on.

I had a deer run into my car six days prior and it did extensive damage and got word that a good friend of mine had died a couple days before. I had just come from making my daily visit to skilled care in Otterbein to see my 93-year-old mother when I decided to run thru McDonald’s for lunch. I had a lot on my mind at the time and when the girl said my meal was paid for by the occupants in the car ahead, you made my day.

I have never lost my faith in mankind, but you certainly bolstered it with your kind act. Thank you very much.

Sharon “Sam” Moening, Lima