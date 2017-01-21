Letter: Straton uses fuzzy math

I read, with interest, guest columnist Don Stratton’s opinion piece of Jan. 17 (“So you think medical costs are high today”) and am still wondering on what planet Mr. Stratton is living on.

Some costs of today’s goods and services have, in fact, declined, but in no way has the expense of medical services.

A good way to compare today’s costs with costs decades ago is to use the number of hours work it would take to pay for the cost of the service today as compared to the number of hours worked decades ago for the same service. Forbes Magazine has recently examined this cost comparison as related to health expenditures and related their findings:

“In 1958, per capita health expenditures were $134. This may seem astonishingly small, but it actually includes everything, inclusive of care paid for by government or private health insurers. A worker earning the average wage in 1958 ($1.98) would have had to work 118 hours - nearly 15 days- to over this expense. By 2012, per capita health spending had climbed to $8,953. At the average wage, a typical worker would have to work 467 hours - about 58 days.

In short, while time prices for other goods and services had shrunk to less than one quarter their 1958 levels, time prices for health care had more than quadrupled.”

John Curry, Wapakoneta