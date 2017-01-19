Letter: Heartbeat of Lima strives to save lives

Al O’Dell suggested forming a coalition to work with pregnant women so they can carry their baby full term and not have an abortion. There already is such a group. It is called Heartbeat of Lima.

They have saved the lives of many, many babies. The best solution is not to get pregnant in the first place if you do not want or cannot take care of a baby. It is a fact that most abortions are preformed as a form of birth control. Everyone is totally responsible for their own body and what happens to it.

Millie Fisher, Elida