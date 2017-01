I would like to make a correction to an article published on Dec. 3 by Larry Huffman.

On the night of Jan. 5, 1974, my husband, Officer William Brown, stopped by the Certified Gas Station to check on a suspicious person inside the building wearing a ski mask, not to buy a pack of cigarettes.

When my husband was saved seven years prior to this incident, he gave up smoking and drinking. I just want to set the record straight.

Mrs. William Brown