Posted on by

Letter: No pie for me, thank you


A few nights ago, I was eating at Bob Evans. Imagine my surprise when I glanced at the table advertisement. it said:

Pie… The REASON for the SEASON.

As a Christian, I find this exploitive and immensely offensive. So I wrote to Bob Evans corporate and got this response:

“Thank you for your message, Tesa. All are invited to our table, especially during the holiday season, for a satisfying meal and a comforting experience. At Bob Evans, we recognize and respect all faiths and beliefs. We truly apologize if our messaging offended your beliefs and we very much appreciate your feedback.”

I will not be dining there anymore. I appreciate them welcoming all faiths and beliefs. I have no issue with that, but I do have a major issue with the exploitation of the true meaning of CHRISTmas, and it has absolutely nothing to do with Bob Evans or their pies.

Tesa Jordan, Valley Hi

comments powered by Disqus