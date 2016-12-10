Letter: No pie for me, thank you

A few nights ago, I was eating at Bob Evans. Imagine my surprise when I glanced at the table advertisement. it said:

Pie… The REASON for the SEASON.

As a Christian, I find this exploitive and immensely offensive. So I wrote to Bob Evans corporate and got this response:

“Thank you for your message, Tesa. All are invited to our table, especially during the holiday season, for a satisfying meal and a comforting experience. At Bob Evans, we recognize and respect all faiths and beliefs. We truly apologize if our messaging offended your beliefs and we very much appreciate your feedback.”

I will not be dining there anymore. I appreciate them welcoming all faiths and beliefs. I have no issue with that, but I do have a major issue with the exploitation of the true meaning of CHRISTmas, and it has absolutely nothing to do with Bob Evans or their pies.

Tesa Jordan, Valley Hi