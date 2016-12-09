Letter: Christians for Hillary? Ha!

On the Sunday before the election, The Lima News published a photograph on the front page of Christian Pastors from Lima holding a rally at Civic Center to support Hilliary Clinton and Democrats. This was very disappointing to me being a Christian, why Christian pastors would march their flock to district court of appeals building to vote straight Democrat.

There are also three reasons why voting for Hillary is hard on Christian families:

• Hillary Clinton is very pro abortion and for late term abortions. And pastors you have to realize killing God’s creation is not good for the Christian family.

• Hillary supports and endorses homosexuality. This is harming Christian families.

• The Democrats welfare system agenda is to take the father out of the house to break the family apart so the government can control them, as you can see so clearly happening in Detroit and Chicago.

And councilman Derry Glenn, I don’t think God is going to answer our prayers to stop the shootings until the Democratic Party quits supporting abortion, homosexuality and welfare system that all three are destroying the Christian families.

Glen Lewis, Lima