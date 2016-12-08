Letter: Proud to be an Elida grad

I would like to take the time to thank the Elida Middle School for their Veterans Day program.

I had a great time with all the other veterans and my grandchildren and enjoyed the 5th and 6th grade program. As I sat and thought about the time I was in the Navy and my time in Vietnam, I felt fortunate that I returned home safely and sad about all my fellow brothers who lost their lives. I also felt fortunate to get this kind of welcome years later at Elida Middle School, and wished all Vietnam vets could experience such a welcome.

There were people from all walks of life that served our country in the crowd that day. I was sitting with my grandchildren and realized how thankful I was to be with them.

So thank you, Elida schools, for the best time of my life.

Frank Newland, Elida