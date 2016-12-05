Positive story not being told

It is with sad confusion that I write this letter. I am confused as to why The Lima News is the only news outlet in the area that has not reported on the camaraderie, sportsmanship and community spirit of the St. Marys Cowbell Mafia.

Your news reporter Lance Mihm was quick to report any and all bad press both real or imagined about our school and our team. I find it to be rather one-sided when there is such a positive and community driven sense of sportsmanship taking place that it goes without the slightest mention.

The men that make up this group do this for free. They did not have to go to the Lima Stadium last week to cheer on Trotwood, but yet they did and made a huge impact with that team and those young men. The Trotwood players could not Facebook or tweet enough thank yous or express how much that show of support meant to them.

The senior football players from St. Mary’s did not have to support Trotwood, but yet again, there in the stands, cheering on a team to victory that had defeated them and removed them from the state champion line up the week before sat those very same senior boys, and their fathers and neighbors that make up the Cowbell Mafia.

Apparently such conduct, showing that kind of honor and sportsmanship is not something that The Lima News or Mr. Mihm, find to be newsworthy. There is no arguing, or ugliness, or name calling, so apparently it doesn’t sell papers. There is, however, morality, decency and teaching our young people values that are quickly being forgotten in our world.

Stephanie Barnett, St. Marys