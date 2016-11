To the man who dropped a twenty on our table: I didn’t get to thank you nor even see your face, but your gift was

much appreciated.

I was wearing a veterans organization jacket and you walked up from behind and thanked me for my service and said, “Next one’s on me.”

I’ll try to repay you by passing on your gift, but it will be difficult to pass on the smile you put in my heart that day.

Dillon Staas Jr, Lima