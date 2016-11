I would like to give a pat on the back to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers hockey teams. My son Josh and I attended a game on Friday. All first responders were recognized for their service and dedication. During the National Anthem all the players stood and paid respect to the flag and the color guards on the ice.

None of the players moved until the colors had left the ice. That’s the way it should be!

Thank you NHL!

Tom Hutson, Waynesfield