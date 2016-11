On Sunday, Nov. 20, my wife an I were in a checkout line at Meijers, with a full cart of of groceries, when a gentleman walked up behind us with very few items. In an attempt to offer a kind gesture we offered to let him check out before us. When we checked out we were surprised to learn that man applied some cash to our total.

To you kind sir I say thank you! May your Thanksgiving and Christmas be filled with with the same joy you bestowed on my wife and I!

Jon Wade, Lima