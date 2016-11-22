Letter: More than 400 attend Beaverdam dedication

The Beaverdam Veterans Memorial Committee would like to thank everyone who helped make our memorial and its dedication possible. The outpouring of support from the Beaverdam-Bluffton area has been unbelievable! The American Legion Post 382 ceremony and the over 400 people attending made this dedication an outstanding event. Thank you again for your support.

For those that were unable to attend, we would like to remind you that our engraved brink for Veterans program is an ongoing event and is available for all Veterans who have served or are serving in peace-time or war. Please contact a committee member for information.

The Beaverdam Veterans Memorial Committee: Tom Green, Bill McClain, Bill Van Dyke, Jim McClain, Gary Crawfis.

Tom Green, Beaverdam