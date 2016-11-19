Letter: Good in people shines through

Here is a different take on Election Day 2016.

My oldest granddaughter and I had just returned home from her first time voting adventure when I tripped and fell beside the car. I was lying in the grass with light rain falling and couldn’t get up so I told her to call 911. While we were waiting, three perfect strangers stopped and came over to see if they could help me. These God-sent gentlemen pulled me to my feet, checked to make sure I was okay, greeted one another and shook hands, then proceeded to their respective vehicles and left.

What did I take from this incident? There are still awesome and caring people in this world and God sent me some on this historic Election Day.

Erlyne Johnson, Lima