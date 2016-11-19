I pass through the Shawnee Road roundabout at least twice a day. The biggest problem I see is going north or south and then coming out of the circle going back on Shawnee Road.

In the paper it reads, “No need to change lanes to exit.” At some point, though, you do go from 2 to 1 lane. Talking to my clients, nobody really knows which lane has the right-of-way. Most think it’s the inside left lane, but the signs show the solid line in the right lane and dotted on the left?

Until a more specific sign is installed, people will continue to believe that the lane they are in has the right of way. It’s not uncommon to see a drag race.

Jeff Kennedy