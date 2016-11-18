3,600 chicken dinnersequal one needed van

The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Chicken Barbecue Committee would like to thank all of our business sponsors and customers for another successful event.

We hosted our 18th Annual Chicken BBQ on Oct. 6 and sold 3,600 chicken dinners to raise money to purchase a lift van for Marimor School students and adults served by the Allen County Board of DD.

A big ‘thank you’ also to our many volunteers who helped assemble and deliver dinners. We very much appreciate the Lima and Allen County community for their continued support of our BBQ and for their neighbors and friends with developmental disabilities that we serve.

Anne Dunbar, Allen County Board of DD