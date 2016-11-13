Letter: New way of buying votes

Shame on you ministers.

I opened the front page of The Lima News this week and saw pastors walking with people to go and vote. When I finished reading the article I was shocked that someone would give people a meal and then go with them to vote for a certain party.

I thought pastors would let the people decide for themselves who they wanted to vote for. I guess this is the new way of buying someone’s vote. It is sad that this happened. I thought of a wolf in sheep’s clothing leading the flock. Is this the way of the Democratic party? Well, it didn’t work, did it?

A person should know what a candidate stands for. The media doesn’t help so it is up to the person voting to be informed. Maybe in four years it will be different. I hope so.

Karen Simmons, Lima