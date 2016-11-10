Letter: Veterans Day a special day

Once again we are going to celebrate Veterans Day observed on November 11 honoring the men and women that served in the United States Forces. This day overlaps with other holidays which include Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of WWI which officially ended the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the armistice with Germany went into effect. Veterans Day was previously known as Armistice Day till it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

Too many times our nation seems to forget the sacrifices these men and women have made while serving in our armed forces. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving for our nation. This country is blessed with the presence of the men and women that believe that our liberty is worth fighting for.

One simple way of telling a veteran or a soldier that you appreciate what they have done or are doing is if you see them eating in a restaurant is tell the waiter or waitress that you would like to pick up their tab. But above all else we need to remember them and give them a great big thank you for what you have done for us.

Fred and Patty Wittung