Letter: Lima Schools appreciates support

Once again our community came through for the Lima City Schools and showed that it is committed to our students and their futures.

On behalf of our staff, students and school board members, I thank you for this continued support.

By voting to renew our 5-year, 5.99 mill combined renewal levy for operations and permanent improvements, this community renewed its commitment to our current students and those to come.

The support will allow us to continue to maintain the beautiful buildings voters made possible for us many years ago. It allows us to stay on the cutting edge of the ever-changing world of technology.

It allows us to keep the best teachers, always have in place the best equipment and supplies, and to continue to build on those programs that are having the most impact on our students.

I thank you for investing in our school district and our community. Your vote sends a clear message to our students that education is important, and that you care about them and their futures.

Lastly, I thank all of those in our community who put up yard signs, purchased T-shirts and buttons, donated to our campaign and helped us get the word out. Your efforts played an important role in “Renewing the Spartan Pride.”

Jill Ackerman, Superintendent, Lima City Schools