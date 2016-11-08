Letter: Words from the past still ring true today

Many of you are familiar with the unique and thoughtful letters my father, John P. Timmerman, would submit to The Lima News during the 1960s and 70s. We were reminiscing through a scrapbook and found one that seems especially timely.

“The ballots have been counted.

“The choices have been made and now comes the real test of our wisdom and strength as a nation.

“Those who count themselves among the winners must humbly prepare for the tremendous tasks ahead and the responsibilities which will be theirs.

“Those who feel that they lost the election will have the greater challenge to adjust to disappointment and to become helpful partners in the team of builders for a better society in our town and our nation.

“Together, citizens all, we must face the formidable problems of poverty, lawlessness, ignorance, malnutrition, over-population, racial distrust, international hostility and man’s inhumanity to man.

“The only solutions we can find will be found in the human brain … with the guidance of the human heart.”

Jim Timmerman, Blue Ash