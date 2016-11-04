Letter: Everyone likes Santa Claus, but …

The United States of America:

Born in 1776.

Contracted terminal cancer in 2016, died in 2018.

If this is what you want for the future of this great country, then you should vote for Hillary Clinton. She will destroy the economy with her Obama-don’t care and taxing the upper 1 percent. She is lying again, saying this will create jobs. The 1% are the ones that hire the rest of us. I have never been hired by a poor person. If you are a factory or business owner, and your taxes skyrocket, you will lay off workers, not hire them.

Statistics show that in the last election Romney won in the states where the land was owned by taxpaying citizens. Obama won in the low-income areas and voters living off welfare. Everyone likes Santa Claus but someone has to buy the gifts!

Some people say this is the hardest choice ever in an election. To me this is the easiest choice for one reason: The Supreme Court! A president only lasts for four or eight years, but a Supreme Court decision can last for 50 or 60 years! Hillary’s litmus test is abortion and same-sex marriage. Her court within two years will abolish freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and right to bear arms. Donald Trump will appoint judges that will uphold the Constitution, not destroy it! I don’t care if the candidate is a 3-legged dog with rabies as long as they appoint a fair-minded Supreme Court!

Hillary has the nerve to mention Donald Trump and women. Check out Bill Clinton’s list sometime. Vote Trump to save our great country.

Ralph L. Miller, Bluffton