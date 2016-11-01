Wobler’s work ethic a plus for Putnam

What has Michael Lammers done to prove to be worthy of the Putnam County Commissioners job.

Let’s see:

Why did Lammers hire a professional analytical “Mark Zeller” from Bowling Green to learn how to campaign? Guess because Lammers cannot do it on his own (not in his expense account); is it because Lammers lost his last several campaigns; and why did that strangest have to check out the lady that writes the truth about Lammers.

Why does Lammers flip flops between parties?

Lammers has been aggressive and confrontational at the last four Putnam County fairs; at several meetings for 6119; at Republican Headquarters; and at his business. One example: A couple came into Lammers store and Lammers told them, “If you sit that computer on the counter it will cost you $60.”

All Lammers does is drive around Putnam County and where there is a Tony Wobler sign, he stops at that property owners home confronting them as to why they have a Wobler sign on their property.

While Tony Wobler is walking on foot (all by himself) going town to town introducing himself to Putnam County citizens; Lammers is driving around looking for signs and stopping and drinks coffee at various places.

Who is more up for the commissioner’s job?

We know Tony Wobler will do the hard work as commissioner.

Wobler has more qualifications then any commissioner who has ever served in Putnam County.

Alan Nichols, Ottoville