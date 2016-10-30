Letter: Say ‘yes’ to Lima Schools

The health and vitality of our community relies on investment. Whether that investment is in structures or in people, the benefits reaped from that money will carry forward for generations to come.

Many proclaim that great things are happening in Lima, particularly with the $142 million committed to the greater downtown area by folks such as Rhodes State College, Dominion and the apartments. Makerfest has for the past two years successfully celebrated and re-enforced to area students and job-seekers that there are so many great opportunities in the Lima area for employment, but at the end of the day it all boils down to education.

On Nov. 8th, the residents of the City of Lima are being asked to renew the Lima City Schools five-year, 5.99 mill operating and permanent improvement levy. As a renewal, this is not a request for more money than what taxpayers are already paying. It is not only a continued investment in the education of the students of the Lima City Schools, but a personal investment in your community.

For those of us who have been a part of the Lima City Schools family our entire lives, the investment is not lost on us and we are always grateful. Our grandparents, parents as well as my husband and I all shared the belief that the school system is the foundation of our community. The school system’s failure benefits no one, but particularly property owners whose home values are tied to the schools successes regardless of whether you had children attend them.

Please say yes to the Lima City Schools Levy on Nov. 8th!

Peggy Ehora, Lima