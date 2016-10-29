Tony Wobler has all of the qualifications that Mike Lammers does not. Putnam County please be aware of the importance of electing experience in this election.

As Putnam county commissioner, Tony Wobler possess experience in working with public policy to be effective in researching needs to be completed before a decision is made public. It comes with experience working in groups where public policy is being introduced or studied. It isn’t fair to taxpayers to not get the job done right. (These are the very reasons we have suffered setbacks recently in the county).

Tony Wobler will study issues and ask for expert advice and make 100 percent sure the public will be represented respectfully.

I have great concern about the Putnam County Republican Central Committee allowing Mike Lammers control of their headquarters. Four years ago Lammers was not even a Republican and he has no experience to qualify him to be the next commissioner. Lammers has no skills in administration or human resources. He’s never managed more than one or two people in his business. He has no skills in accounting and auditing and kn0ws nothing about government grants and standards.

During meetings at Republican Headquarters, Lammers has shouted at people, has been extremely aggressive and confrontational.

The last thing we need right at this time is Mike Lammersas as commissioner.

Charol Stechschulte, Columbus Grove