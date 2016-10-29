Letter: Brother saved sister’s life

About 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, I was driving in Kenton on Columbus Street coming from Wal-mart after picking up some mixed fruit for the grandkids. My grandson Kenyon, 8 years old, has sensory issues, ADHD and developmental delay. He began yelling “mama.” I turn and look; he was pointing toward his sister, who is 5 years old, and he was hitting her. I then realized he was saying “choke!”

By the time I pulled the car over, he had dislodged her piece of cantaloupe. He saved her life.

Polly Welker, Lima