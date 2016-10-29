Letter: Janet Garrett understands Ohio

Ohio’s 4th congressional district voters have a clear choice. Janet Garrett is a returned Peace Corps volunteer, a just retired lifetime teacher of young children, and past president of her teacher’s local union.

Over her lifetime she believes the quality of education provided by teachers today has significantly improved. However, mandated high-stakes tests have taken away valuable instructional time from the primary goal of education, learning.

Garrett has been involved in politics since she was a teenager, not as a candidate but by helping others get elected. She advocates equal pay for equal work and a higher minimum wage. The vast economic inequality today has many causes. However, significantly reducing inequality is a top Garrett priority.

Ohio has a work force that can play a major role in the rapidly growing renewable energy industry. For the same amount of energy provided, wind and solar deliver 54 times the jobs from coal, oil, and gas. Additionally, major health problems are associated with fossil fuels — asthma, black-lung disease, devastated landscapes, smog and air pollution, and a warmer climate that promotes heart attacks, heat stroke, and northern migration of mosquito’s that carry malaria, dengue and Zika.

Jim Jordan is a five-term congressman. He heads the Freedom Caucus in the House that opposed equitable pay, higher minimum wage, expanding Children’s Healthcare Insurance Program, auto-rescue, and renewable energy.

Bruce Hodges, Lima