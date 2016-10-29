Letter: Siefker’s experience vs. bunch of zeroes

Brian Siefker is the only candidate experienced, dedicated and qualified enough to be Putnam County sheriff.

He will not need to learn the job from someone else, Siefker has been doing all the work required for 24 years and alsoo has spent four years as a Marine plus graduating from the police academy.

Siefker’s opponent, has spent the majority of his career “investigating” fires. He has zero experience with:

• the current daily operation at the Sheriff’s Office;

• with maintaining a 76-bed jail facility;

•maintaining and balancing a $3-million dollar budget;

• outfitting and maintaining a fleet of over 20 vehicles;

• with securing the court house and keeping its employees and guest safe;

• as a commander of special response teams;

• serving high risk warrants;

• training and supervising drug raids and active shooter situations;

• experience managing 80-plus employees;

• experience working with county commissioners

• experience working with ADAMH Board;

• cexperience dealing with officer and auxiliary training and work schedules;

• experience supervising firearms qualifications for deputies and other local police departments;

• experience as state qualified firearms instructor.

A person qualified to become sheriff should need zero training.

Brian Siefker’s level of experience, qualifications and dedication to his job as captain of the Putnam County Sheriff’s office reflects the commitment he has to the safety of his work force and the residents of Putnam County.

Steve Wynn, vice-chairman Putnam County Republican Party, Columbus Grove