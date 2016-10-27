Letter: Judges must be held to a higher standard

One of the hallmarks of our American Judicial System is the importance of maintaining public perception of judicial integrity and impartiality. Anyone who has ever been in a courtroom understands deeply the importance of having confidence that the judge is unbiased and absolutely impartial. Political endorsements can create cracks in the foundation of this system built on fairness and public confidence in the notion of judicial impartiality.

Judicial races in Ohio are non-partisan races. The reason for this is it discourages straight ticket voting and sends the message that judges are responsible to the law, not to any political party. It helps keep clear the line between judges and those elected to the other political branches. Any party to a lawsuit must have faith and trust that political party affiliation will play no role in the judge’s decisions that affects them and their loved ones.

Historically, Ohio has always prohibited a judicial candidate from advertising their political party affiliations after the primary. Recently, that rule was changed to permit judicial candidates to advertise their political ties and connections through the general election. However, the Ohio Supreme Court continues to require that “judicial candidates act at all times in a manner consistent with the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary.” And so, although the rules prohibiting a judge from advertising their political connections have been relaxed, the Supreme Court cautions that “although these affiliations and others may be communicated to the electorate, a judicial candidate should consider the effect that partisanship has on the principles of judicial independence, integrity, and impartiality.” Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct, Rule 4.2.

Partisan politics have no place in the courtroom, and justice is blind. Be wary of political endorsements in judicial races, and vote to further what we critically need in our judiciary: judicial independence, integrity, and impartiality.

Brad Deleruyelle, Ottawa