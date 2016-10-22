Letter: Siefker will be great Putnam County sheriff

Someone wrote in a recent letter that Brian Siefker will be a great Putnam County Sheriff “someday.”

That day is today.

Siefker has served 24 years in the sheriff’s department with thousands of hours of training and classes. He graduated from the police academy, served four as a Marine and has moved up the ranks to become a captain and second in command at the Sheriff’s Office. Siefker manages a $3 million dollar budget, the road crews, trains officers, hires employees, is a member of the dive team, a member of the honor guard, teaches conceal carry classes and is a firefighter for his community. He has lifesaving awards and other training and accommodations (way too numerous to mention.)

Siefker’s opponent, Dennis Cupp, claims to have more experience than Siefker. That statement only reflects Cupp’s years of working. Cupp does not have more years of service as a member of the Putnam County Sheriff’s office than Siefker. Most of Cupp’s career has been fire service (where Cupp got the majority of his training). As a retiree, Cupp already has a pension with full benefits, and Cupp is a police officer in Leipsic getting full salary plus all his retirement benefits

Vote for Brian Seifker as our next Putnam County sheriff. He’s the best, hardest working, deserving candidate.

Bert Martin, Vaughnsville