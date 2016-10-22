Letter: Stakes are high (shame on media)

Few are happy with our candidates for president, however, one will be elected. That is the reality. Now American voters must thoughtfully make their decision. I stress — thoughtfully..

The new president will select, possibly, three Supreme Court Justices.

Donald Trump released the list from which he’ll choose. His nominees will guarantee our Constitutional rights will not be “watered down” or diminished. Today, government mandates are forcing many business owners to forego their religious beliefs or lose their business. The late Justice Alito warned “Those who value religious freedom have cause for great concern.” He saw our freedom of speech, religion and others threatened by “political correctness” against the values of our Constitution .

The left knows it is just one election away from controlling America for decades.

Hillary Clinton, whose party banned God from the public schools and pushed Christian clubs off university campuses, will continue to appoint liberal judges. That is assured..

Never forget, Hillary said she dreams of “open borders” yet we’re told the government cannot vet those who are entering our country exposing Americans to untold dangers.

Remember the Americans who died in Benghazi because our administration and Hillary’s State Department refused to protect them.

And don’t forget the thousands of Hillary’s e-mails casually sent which jeopardized American security. And she lied about all of it!

Trump has said some embarrassing things but has never jeopardized lives and the safety of our country. American military leaders, police organizations and many evangelical and religious leaders are endorsing Trump. Obviously, they treasure our American future more than they are distressed by years old private conversations.

I wish our very biased media felt the same.

VaLaire Orchard, Lima