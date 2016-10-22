Letter: Stop government, political deceit

I am a swing voter and have voted Democrat in several presidential elections, but this election is the election that will change the U.S. Constitution as we know it.

Our economy and security are in serious jeopardy and the threat of globalist taking control is imminent. I have witnessed so much media propaganda and liberal deceit. It reminds me of how Hitler and the Nazi Regime got into office to take over Europe. There are undercover videos that prove of their rigging the election from behind the scenes.

Alan Schukin Commissioner of the Board of Elections in New York City said deBiasio gave out ID cards and they use them for everything. They didn’t check the people to see who they really were. He believes every precinct needs to check ID’s on elections because then there would not be voter fraud as well a in absentee ballets.

The media propaganda is rampant and the real news is being suppressed from the American people. Newt Gingrich said we are having a political coup.

About 20 percent of big corporations and the elite have money off shore and pay no taxes which started in 1920. Taxpayers fill in the gap by paying more taxes or get benefits cut. The middle class will have a 3 percent increase while the elite have no word on their increase.

I’m a strong believer in God, patriotism, freedom and a strong country for everyone. I don’t believe in the physiological warfare that comes in the form of political correctness and media propaganda which cause mistrust and racism. They must stop political and government deceit.

Susan Brady, Lima