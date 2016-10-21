Letter: School superintendents back Haycock for state board

A strong education makes our communities, cities and state prosper. As superintendents, we understand this and know also that it takes strong leadership to move our educational system forward for our students and communities.

That is why we endorse Linda Haycock for the District 1 seat on the State Board of Education. She is knowledgeable, dedicated and the obvious best choice for our schools and most importantly for our kids.

Linda will be accessible to us, our local school boards, our staffs and our students and parents. We know she will listen to us and ultimately make decisions that will be best for our districts and students.

Linda has eight years of experience on the Shawnee Local School Board. Prior to that, she was highly involved in the district as a parent. As a board member and parent, she has shown that she is not one to back down and that she is not afraid to speak up and fight for what she believes is right.

We have witnessed her dedication and tenacity time and time again as she addressed pressing education issues to the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio General Assembly and individual Ohio House and Senate members. Our schools and kids have always been at the center of her remarks and testimonies.

Linda understands the value of a good public education and all of the opportunities it can offer. She knows it needs to be valued and protected. She believes in public education and we believe in her.

Please join us in voting For Linda Haycock on Nov. 8 and putting her on the State School Board.

Jill Ackerman, Superintendent, Lima City Schools

Dale Lewellen, Superintendent, Bath Local Schools

Don Wade, Superintendent, Shawnee Local Schools

Judy Wells, Superintendent, Apollo Career Center

Dennis Fuge, Superintendent, Spencerville Local Schools

Joel Mengerink, Superintendent, Elida Local Schools

Kevin Wolfe, Superintendent, Delphos City Schools