Cupp has my votefo Putnam sheriff

As a pastor for a little over 40 years I have had the opportunity to know many people who have served in the public sector within the communities of the churches that I have served. While privately, when asked, I have been willing to share my thoughts regarding many who have run for public office, unlike any other time in my life, I am compelled to share my thoughts publicly about Dennis Cupp who is running for Putnam County Sheriff.

In the 22 years that I have served in Leipsic, I have worked alongside Dennis in various capacities from coaching baseball to helping with Boy Scouts.

Perhaps the one thing I am most proud of is working side by side in the work of the church we both serve. Over the years I have had the need to come to Dennis to seek encouragement, wisdom, and advice on matters that were extremely important to the life of the church. Dennis has never failed me in the advice and encouragement he has given me.

I believe that I know the heart of this man. He served our county a total of 15 years in the Sheriff’s Office, a road deputy for most of them. Knowing that he needed additional experience to become a better law enforcement officer, Dennis transitioned from a deputy to a criminal investigator for the State of Ohio’s State Fire Marshall’s Office serving there for 18 years. When the opportunity for him to spend time in his hometown of Leipsic as the Chief of Police became available he accepted the position.

Dennis Cupp is certainly the right man for sheriff of Putnam County.

— Tim Eding, Leipsic