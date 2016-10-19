Letter: Pray before you vote

It comforts me knowing that every Christian prays before casting their vote. And that no Christian would ever support a candidate that fights for the right to slaughter unborn children or who endorses a homosexual lifestyle.

If only that were true.

Seems to me that murder is contrary to God’s word and homosexuality is an abomination upon the Lord. I may be wrong, not likely, so read your Bible for yourself. Please pray for forgiveness when you ignore the words of God. Don’t worry, God will forgive you, as He has done for me.

Ricke Rumer, Lima