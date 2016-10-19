Letter: Choose Character over Fear

If you are tired of defending the indefensible qualities of your presidential candidate, it’s time to look at your options. Evan McMullin stepped up just a few months ago when he saw how poor our choices for the highest office in our country were going from bad to worse.

With a background in both foreign and domestic issues, as well as business experience, this Independent candidate believes in small government, while at the same time caring about responsible immigration policies.

There is much to be admired in this candidate, so do your own careful research (evanmcmullin.com). I’ve heard all the “what if” scenarios and the worst fears if one candidate wins and the other doesn’t (from both sides). Voting third party can make a difference and your vote truly counts. Choosing the “lesser of evils” is still choosing evil and compromises your integrity. Choose liberty over fear – it’s never too late to do the right thing. Write in Evan McMullin/Nathan Johnson on your ballot.

Lynne E. Scott, Alger