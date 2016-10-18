Letter: Local GOP leaders’ views disappointing

As a former Juvenile Probation officer, it was quite disheartening to pick up The Lima News and see our local Republican politicians are remaining solidly in Donald Trump’s corner.

Perhaps they are unaware of the traumatic circumstances that can arise when teens have body image issues, especially young ladies. Young people begin forming self-imposed opinions of their body’s attractiveness, health, functionality and acceptability at an early age. The most disturbing element is that this image will continue to form based on the opinions of friends, family and anyone else who may have a prominent voice in their lives.

Enter Donald Trump and his supporters because they know not what they do.

I would encourage everyone to research body imaging and bullying on your own as they are directly related. If a child learns to live with our approval, they will learn to live and accept themselves for who they are. Mr. Trump once again has proven that he is so unqualified to lead this nation because it is words that he uses that cause young people to question what they see in the mirror.

America does not need a leader that is detrimental to our young. Perhaps officeholders Matt Huffman, Jim Jordan, Keith Faber as well as local Republican Party Chairman Keith Cheney can educate their leader as to the causes of anorexia, bulimia, binge eating and in worse cases, threats to their own life.

— Charles Thomas, Lima