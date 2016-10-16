Letter: King or queen one option

Government takes. Government takes treasure and freedom. Refuse to abide by the whims of the regulatory state and the wheels of government will take your earned income and your freedom.

Government is people. Bureaucrats to be clear. Their power is taken from the governed. Their paycheck is derived from the labor of others or the accumulation of debt to be paid by others.

All people, especially bureaucrats, need checks and balances or kings and queens will build empires by taking from others. History is full of kings and queens that trampled on the labors of others. Even to the point of taking the very lives of their subjects.

Thus, a Constitution of limited powers was written with checks and balances. A defined experiment from an enlightened age. Today, a perception of a living Constitution and the call for a king or queen has spawned a government without limitation.

The Convention of States is an option to limit the scope of government. Ask your candidate if they support the Convention of States. www.conventionofstates.com

Vote. A king or queen is just one option - not the only option.

— Jerry L Kindig II, Lima