Letter: Wobler the watchdog needed in Putnam

As commissioner of Putnam County, Tony Wobler will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the job. Wobler has over 20 years of working in public administration and supervision. His education and work experience makes him the only candidate we can entrust the future of Putnam County.

Wobler has managed a $37 million dollar budget, he has managed auditing and finance departments and has managed IT systems. Wobler’s experience and understanding of grants, government standards, operating procedures and budgets will make him an exceptional watchdog of Putnam County tax payer money.

Tony Wobler has an education in administrative and human resource; he has managed and developed safety and quality standards; his work experience also included establishing and implementing government standards and EPA regulations.

The 2016 Putnam County Commissioners race isn’t all about the 6119 issue or the Road 5 issue. This commissioner’s race is about avoiding the mistakes of the past by making sure the right person is setting in the commissioner’s chair. Tony Wobler will be setting in that chair with a firm commitment to serving and protecting taxpayers, residents and employees. All issues that cross Tony Wobler’s commissioner’s desk will be carefully studied and evaluated; always keeping what is best for the citizens of Putnam County his top priority.

Putnam County needs a leader. Mike Lammers has absolutely no experience to bring to the office of commissioner. All of Tony Wobler’s professional experiences qualifies him to be an exceptional Putnam County Commissioner.

Vote for the best candidate – vote for the future of Putnam County – elect TONY WOBLER COMMISSIONER - A PROVEN LEADER

Randy C.T. Myers, Continental