Attention all who have a driver’s license.

I drive a school bus for Shawnee Local Schools. When you see the school bus, please slow down. Don’t try to beat the bus, we have precious cargo on board. Is it worth getting to your destination a minute earlier if it means an accident and possible death?

Our goal as bus drivers is to get your children to school and home safely. Please help us by doing your part.

— Sheila R. Hamilton, Lima