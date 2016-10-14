Letter: Shame on you political thugs

I am writing this letter to urge people in Northwest Ohio not to indulge in political theft and vandalism in this contested election.

When I left for work at 10 a.m. on a recent Friday, I had two presidential political signs in my yard. When I returned at 6 p.m., one sign was stolen and the other was crumbled up next to the stairs by my main entrance to my home. I filed a police report.

I am an independently-minded voter who is not tied to any political party. However, I notice that the stolen and vandalized signs in this election, as well as stolen signs in a previous election, were signs for Democrats. I have heard from other citizens in the area that Democratic signs are a frequent target. It is unlikely Democrats are stealing or vandalizing their own advertisements.

Shame on you who undermine the values of our nation! I consider you political thugs.

— Margaret Cullen, Ada